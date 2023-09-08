Първият експеримент за производство на кислород на Марс приключва успешно

The first experiment to produce oxygen on Mars, called MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), has successfully concluded after exceeding NASA’s initial goals. This milestone achievement could provide valuable insights for future manned missions to the red planet.

MOXIE, a microwave-size device located on the Perseverance rover, began its operation more than two years ago shortly after the rover’s landing on Mars. Its purpose was to generate oxygen by converting the planet’s abundant carbon dioxide into breathable air.

Over the course of the experiment, MOXIE produced a total of 122 grams of oxygen, equivalent to the amount a small dog breathes in 10 hours. At its peak, the instrument generated 12 grams of oxygen per hour at a purity level of 98% or higher, which surpassed NASA’s expectations. On August 7, MOXIE completed its 16th and final operation, fulfilling all of its requirements.

The implications of MOXIE’s success are significant. With the Martian atmosphere consisting of 96% carbon dioxide, converting it into oxygen could be vital for sustaining human life on the planet. Additionally, technology like MOXIE could be instrumental in supporting future exploration missions by providing breathable air and serving as a source of rocket propellant for return trips to Earth.

Transporting large amounts of oxygen and rocket propellant from Earth to Mars is a challenging and costly endeavor. Developing technology that allows astronauts to extract and utilize resources from their surroundings would greatly simplify these missions and create more space for essential supplies.

While MOXIE has paved the way for oxygen extraction on Mars, there is much more to explore. The next step involves testing other technologies, such as tools and habitat materials, that can further enhance exploration capabilities. Lessons learned from MOXIE will aid in the development of a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator capable of liquefying and storing the oxygen.

This groundbreaking achievement brings us one step closer to a future where astronauts can sustainably live and work on Mars by utilizing local resources. With continued advancements in space technology, human exploration of the red planet is becoming a more tangible reality.

Определения:

– MOXIE: Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, a device on the Perseverance rover designed to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars.

– Perseverance rover: A robotic rover on Mars, operated by NASA, to explore the surface and collect data.

– NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the United States’ space agency.

