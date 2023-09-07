Градски живот

Payday 3: Защо сега е идеалното време за нова игра

Габриел Бота

Септември 7, 2023
The lead producer of Payday 3, Andreas Häll Penninger, recently sat down with Dexerto to discuss why now is the right time for a new installment in the Payday series. With Payday 2 celebrating its 10-year anniversary, it has had a remarkable run that most ongoing games can only dream of. However, Penninger believes that the time is ripe for a new game.

Penninger describes Payday 3 as a “passion project” for its developers, many of whom have worked on the previous games in the series. While there is still love for Payday 2, the development team felt that they were stuck in a content treadmill and wanted to create something fresh and exciting for their fans.

One of the driving factors behind the decision to create Payday 3 was the availability of new technologies, particularly the Unreal Engine 4. The team saw an opportunity to evolve and refine the franchise, taking advantage of the capabilities offered by this engine. Initially developed in Unreal Engine 4, there are also plans to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 after the game’s launch.

Additionally, the hardware that players are using has come a long way since the release of Payday 2 in 2013. This advancement in technology enables Starbreeze Studios to deliver the features and experiences that fans have been requesting but couldn’t be realized in Payday 2.

Penninger also notes that there is a void in the heist genre, with few games offering similar experiences to Payday. While games like Grand Theft Auto Online provide a different kind of experience, there is still room for a dedicated heist game like Payday 3.

Overall, the passion and love for the Payday series among its developers, combined with the advancements in technology and the market demand for a heist game, make now the perfect time for Payday 3. Fans can look forward to an evolved and refined experience that builds upon the success of its predecessors.

