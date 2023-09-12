Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Статии

НАСА открива възможен воден океан на екзопланета и ключ към потенциален живот

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 12, 2023
НАСА открива възможен воден океан на екзопланета и ключ към потенциален живот

Scientists at Nasa have made an intriguing discovery using the James Webb telescope, announcing the possibility of a rare water ocean on an exoplanet located 120 light years away in the constellation Leo. This giant exoplanet, named K2-18 b, is almost nine times the mass of Earth and is classified as a Hycean exoplanet, indicating the potential for a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface. The observations of the planet’s atmosphere suggest the existence of an ocean world, with methane and carbon dioxide present and a shortage of ammonia. Furthermore, scientists discovered a molecule known as dimethyl sulfide (DMS), which is produced by life only on Earth. However, the presence of DMS still needs to be confirmed through further investigation.

While Nasa has previously found indications of water on other exoplanets, this discovery is particularly exciting due to the possibility of an ocean world. Nevertheless, scientists caution that the presence of water does not necessarily mean the planet can support life. The exoplanet orbits a cool dwarf star named K2-18 and lies within the habitable zone, where liquid water may exist. It is hypothesized that the planet has a large mantle of high-pressure ice and a thinner hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

The discovery of K2-18 b was first made by Nasa’s K2 mission in 2015, but the advanced technology of the James Webb telescope enabled more detailed analysis and the revelation of its potential as an ocean world. Nasa celebrated the first anniversary of the telescope’s operation by releasing high-resolution images of distant worlds and star-forming regions.

This discovery emphasizes the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life beyond Earth. Scientists are excited about the opportunity to conduct atmospheric observations on larger Hycean worlds, as they offer more favorable conditions for such studies.

Източници:
– Nasa – Retrieved from [source]
– University of Cambridge – Nikku Madhusudhan, lead author of the Nasa research [source]
– HAT-P-11b exoplanet in the constellation Cygnus [source]

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

Статии

Разбиране на индикатора със стрелка на вашия iPhone: Какво означава това?

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Статии

Новият Undertale Merch празнува 8-ма годишнина

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Статии

Honor's Magic V2: Промяна на играта в сгъваемия дизайн

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Руски и американски астронавти се скачват с Международната космическа станция на фона на напрежението около Украйна

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

SpaceX успешно разположи 22 сателита Starlink от Кейп Канаверал

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари