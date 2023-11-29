Представяне на Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776: Подобрени функции и вълнуващи актуализации

Microsoft has recently unveiled the highly anticipated Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776, packed with exciting enhancements and new functionalities. Titled as the KB5032292 update, this latest release addresses various issues encountered in previous builds, while introducing a range of new features that promise to take user experience to the next level.

One of the striking improvements is the remarkable advancement in Windows Ink. With enhanced handwriting recognition capabilities, users can now enjoy increased accuracy when writing in multiple languages. Furthermore, Windows Share offers significant improvements, allowing seamless sharing directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats. Collaborating with colleagues and sharing content has never been easier.

For the devoted fans of the beloved Task Manager, this update brings a host of improvements designed to cater to power users. The process grouping feature has been enhanced, making it even more helpful and efficient. Additionally, various bug fixes have been implemented, addressing desktop tooltip issues, live caption problems, and drag-and-drop anomalies that affected Task View.

Microsoft enthusiastically states that Windows Share’s growth enables Microsoft Entra ID users to share content not only with their Microsoft Teams contacts but also directly to designated Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats. This convenient feature opens up new avenues for seamless collaboration and information exchange within the Windows ecosystem.

Expanding the boundaries of digital handwriting, Windows 11 now supports inking in various languages and locales. Users can enjoy the fluid experience of digital writing in languages such as Chinese Simplified (People’s Republic of China), English (Australia), French (France), German (Germany), and many more. Improved recognition technology, along with intuitive gestures for deletion, selection, word joining, word splitting, and line insertion, grants users greater control and flexibility.

To ensure seamless updates and feature rollouts, Microsoft specifies that all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel will be on the same build (Build 22635.xxxx) through an enablement package. For those seeking to be at the forefront of feature updates, a toggle switch is available to receive the latest updates as they become available.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776 is undoubtedly an exciting release, pushing the boundaries of productivity, collaboration, and user experience. Microsoft continues to empower its users with innovative solutions, making Windows 11 a compelling choice for the modern digital age.

Често задавани въпроси

1. How can I update to Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776?

To update to the latest build, navigate to Settings > Windows Update and ensure that the toggle switch to receive the latest updates is turned on. You will receive the updates gradually as they become available.

2. Can I share directly to specific Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats using Windows Share?

Yes, with the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.2776, users can seamlessly share content directly to designated Microsoft Teams Channels and group chats, enhancing collaboration and communication within the Windows ecosystem.

3. Which languages are supported for handwriting recognition in Windows Ink?

Windows 11 now supports handwriting recognition in various languages and locales, including Chinese Simplified (People’s Republic of China), English (Australia), French (France), German (Germany), and many more. Users can enjoy accurate recognition and improved gesture controls for an enhanced writing experience.