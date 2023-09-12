TV personality Matthew Johnson, popularly known as Matty J, has been selected as ALDI Australia’s first Chief Packing Officer (CPO). In this role, Matty J will lead ALDI’s inaugural bag packing service, with all proceeds going towards the Australian children’s cancer charity, Camp Quality.

Customers can choose the $2 VIPacking service, which allows them to relax while Matty J and other bag packers handle their groceries. They will also be served coffee in-store while they wait. The bag packing service will take place at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney on Saturday, September 16, starting at 8:30 am.

ALDI has been supporting Camp Quality since 2020 and has donated over $5.3 million to the charity, enabling more than 5,662 children affected by cancer to participate in recreational programs. To further assist the charity, ALDI will match all customer donations made in-store or online up to the value of $100,000.

Matty J expressed his excitement and gratitude for being chosen as the CPO, stating, “I like to think I have a certain skill when it comes to packing groceries, but I’ve been brushing up on my speed, agility, and technique, and am looking forward to packing as many bags as I can for this great cause.”

ALDI Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, emphasized the importance of Matty J respecting the “golden rules of packing” such as placing heavy items at the bottom and lighter items on top, and ensuring that fragile items like bread are not squashed.

Additionally, Camp Quality merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, water bottles, and wrapping paper, will be available for purchase at ALDI stores next week. All funds raised from these sales will contribute to recreational programs for children with cancer.

Overall, Matty J’s participation as ALDI’s CPO and the bag packing service aim to raise funds for Camp Quality and provide support, respite, and fun experiences for children facing cancer, ensuring they can navigate their journey with specialized care, a supportive community, and age-appropriate educational programs.

