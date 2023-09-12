Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Статии

SpaceX изстрелва 21 сателита Starlink за разширяване на интернет услугата

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 12, 2023
SpaceX изстрелва 21 сателита Starlink за разширяване на интернет услугата

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, deployed 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites, called V2 Mini, are a condensed version of the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites planned for future launches using SpaceX’s reusable Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a southerly trajectory, with the first stage firing for approximately two and a half minutes before the second stage took over. The first stage booster, making its 11th flight, successfully landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I still Love You’ located off the coast of Baja California.

The second stage completed its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit and will coast for about 45 minutes before a second firing to reach the intended orbit. The deployment of the 21 satellites is scheduled to occur approximately one hour and two minutes after launch.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX to 5,070, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SpaceX has reported over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers, with the internet service available in more than 60 countries.

With each Starlink launch, SpaceX aims to expand its global broadband coverage and provide high-speed internet access to remote areas. The deployment of these satellites brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.

Източници:

– SpaceX
– Джонатан Макдауъл, Център за астрофизика Харвард-Смитсониън

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

Статии

Изживейте завладяващия свят на Reign

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота
Статии

Международната космическа станция продължава сътрудничеството между САЩ и Русия

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Статии

Важността на нулирането на вашия рутер, преди да го изхвърлите

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

По-безопасна алтернатива на CRISPR: Японски изследователи разработват нова техника за редактиране на гени с по-малко нежелани мутации

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Статии

Изживейте завладяващия свят на Reign

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Говори се, че Samsung Galaxy Ring ще дебютира следващата година

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Статии

Международната космическа станция продължава сътрудничеството между САЩ и Русия

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари