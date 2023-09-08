The HP Spectre x360 (14-ef0046na) is the latest model in the Spectre x360 lineup, and it is designed with creatives in mind. Priced at $1,399, this laptop features an Intel i7 chip and a 13.5-inch OLED display that is both vibrant and touch-sensitive. The device can be flipped into tablet mode, making it ideal for artists, graphic designers, and anyone who wants a versatile laptop.

One of the standout features of the Spectre x360 is its sleek and stylish design. With neatly rounded edges and elegant gold accents, this laptop is a fashion statement as well as a work machine. It even comes with a faux-leather Attaché case, adding to its overall appeal. The only downside is its weight; at over three pounds, it is on the heavier side and may be a bit cumbersome to carry around.

The display of the Spectre x360 is extraordinary, with a 13.5-inch OLED screen boasting a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000. The colors are bold, vibrant, and luminous, and the pixel sharpness is remarkable. In terms of color coverage, it offers 100% gamut coverage and 170% volume coverage, making it an excellent choice for creative professionals. The keyboard is also impressive, with black chiclet keys that are underlit and have a satisfying tactile feel. The trackpad is spacious and comfortable to use.

In terms of performance, the Spectre x360 does not disappoint. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7 1255U chip, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. In our testing, it performed admirably in both single-core and multi-core workloads. The battery life is also decent, lasting just under 9 hours in our looped video test. However, fast charging could be improved, as it only reaches around 30% charge in 30 minutes.

The Spectre x360 offers some notable features, including the included stylus and the HP Concepts software. The stylus is lightweight and responsive, perfect for note-taking and drawing. The HP Concepts software is intuitive and easy to use, with a wide range of creative tools and options. In terms of connectivity, the laptop has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows 11 Home. However, it lacks HDMI ports, which may be a drawback for some users.

Overall, the HP Spectre x360 (14-ef0046na) is an excellent choice for creatives who value a vibrant display, powerful performance, and versatility. While it may come with a hefty price tag, it compares well to other high-end laptops such as the Dell XPS and MacBook. If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line laptop that can handle your creative projects with ease, the Spectre x360 is worth considering.

