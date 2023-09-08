Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Статии

Хамилтън идва в Уелс: Вземете своите билети сега!

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 8, 2023
Хамилтън идва в Уелс: Вземете своите билети сега!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

Източници:
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

Статии

Gboard на Google въвежда функция за корекция, за да подобри качеството на съдържанието

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Статии

Синергията на линейни енкодери, 3D печат, лазерни облицовки и роботика: Трансформиране на телекомуникационния пейзаж

Септември 8, 2023
Статии

Германският стартъп finanz-markt.com пуска финансово приложение „PortfolioPeak“ на американския пазар

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ стартира в Китай с впечатляващи характеристики

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

Учените отглеждат хуманизирани бъбреци в свински ембриони

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Рисковете за поверителността на AI и Big Tech

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited осигурява договор за проект за магистрала в Махаращра

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари