Бивш строителен инспектор, арестуван във връзка с голям арест на наркотици

A former building inspector from Hartford, Connecticut has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar drug bust at a pizzeria in New York. Alexander Samboy, 45, along with two other individuals, has been charged with trafficking approximately $4 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs out of a pizza shop in the Bronx.

Special agent Frank Tarentino from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York division described the seizure as one of the largest he had seen in the area in recent times. Surveillance conducted by the DEA and the New York Police Department revealed that Samboy was caught leaving the Bronx Pizza shop with a backpack on October 19. The backpack was later seized during a traffic stop and found to contain 5 kg of cocaine.

The City of Hartford confirmed Samboy’s employment as a city building inspector, but he resigned from his position after being charged. This revelation has raised concerns about the possible misuse of taxpayer money and has prompted questions about any other illicit activities happening behind the scenes.

Journalists attempted to reach Samboy at his listed address in Berlin, but a woman who answered the door stated that he did not live there. Authorities from both the NYPD and the DEA have stated that their investigation into the drug operation is ongoing and are determining whether any additional individuals were involved.

