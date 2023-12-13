Young Guitar Prodigy превзема TikTok и Instagram с буря

Summary: Coen Krysiak, a 7-year-old guitar player, has become an overnight sensation after posting a video of himself and his father playing a Metallica song on TikTok and Instagram. The video has garnered over 40 million views in just 48 hours, surprising even his father, Ryan Krysiak, who manages their social media accounts. Coen’s musical talent was evident from an early age, and he quickly became adept at playing the guitar by simply listening to songs. His perfect pitch and ear for music have impressed even his father, who is a musician himself. Coen’s sister, Quinn, is also musically gifted and can play the bass. Although Coen only practices for 15 minutes a day, he manages to captivate audiences with his impressive performances. His videos on TikTok and Instagram have gained significant attention, as the platforms are ideal for showcasing shorter musical pieces. Despite his sudden fame, Coen remains humble and focused on enjoying his passion for music.

Quoted information replaced: A 7-year-old guitar prodigy named Coen Krysiak has taken the internet by storm with his viral video on TikTok and Instagram. Coen’s video, featuring him and his father playing a Metallica song, has garnered an astonishing 40 million views within just two days. According to his father, Coen began experimenting with drums at a young age and started creating videos of himself playing the guitar when he was only 4 years old. Coen’s exceptional musical ability comes from his remarkable perfect pitch, allowing him to effortlessly learn and play songs just by listening to them. Alongside his father’s guidance, Coen practices for a mere 15 minutes a day before catching his school bus. Coen’s 9-year-old sister, Quinn, who also possesses musical talent, plays the bass. Coen’s popularity has been steadily growing thanks to his frequent video uploads on TikTok and Instagram. Despite the sudden influx of attention, Coen remains grounded, currently occupied with a family trip to Disneyland.