Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Статии

Откриване на голям обект на скално изкуство от палеолита в Испания

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 12, 2023
Откриване на голям обект на скално изкуство от палеолита в Испания

Archaeologists have discovered an important Paleolithic rock art site, possibly the most significant one on the eastern Iberian coast in Europe. More than a hundred ancient paintings and engravings, dating back at least 24,000 years, have been uncovered in a 500-meter-long cave known as “Cova Dones” or “Cueva Dones,” located near Millares, close to Valencia, Spain.

The cave site has long been known to locals and frequented by hikers and explorers, but the existence of Paleolithic paintings had gone unnoticed until researchers from the universities of Saragossa and Alicante, affiliated with the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, made the exciting discovery in June 2021.

The findings of a study on rock art, highlighting its true significance, have now been published in the journal Antiquity. The site in Cova Dones is described as a major rock art site, similar to those found in other regions of Spain, such as Cantabria, southern Spain, France, or Andalusia, but lacking in this particular territory.

The research team, led by Dr. Aitor Ruiz-Redondo from the University of Saragossa, Dr. Virginia Barciela-González from the University of Alicante, and Dr. Ximo Martorell-Briz, also from the University of Alicante, has meticulously documented around a hundred “motifs” or drawings in Cova Dones so far.

The large number of motifs and the variety of techniques used in their creation make the cave the most important Paleolithic rock art site on the eastern Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula. It is probably the Paleolithic cave with the greatest number of discovered motifs in Europe since Atxurra in 2015.

The study highlights the presence of at least 19 confirmed animal representations, including deer, horses, aurochs, and stags. Interestingly, the majority of the paintings were made with clay. According to Dr. Ruiz-Redondo, the animals and signs were represented simply by smearing clay-covered fingers and palms on the walls. The damp environment of the cave facilitated slow drying, preventing certain parts of the clay from crumbling quickly and preserving them until today with layers of calcite.

Although clay painting is known in Paleolithic art, examples of its use or preservation are rare. However, in Cueva Dones, it is the predominant technique. The researchers state that their research is still in its early stages, and there are many areas to study and panels to document, so more art is likely to be revealed in the coming years.

Източници:
– Antiquity journal
– University of Saragossa
– University of Alicante

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

Статии

Разбиране на индикатора със стрелка на вашия iPhone: Какво означава това?

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Статии

Новият Undertale Merch празнува 8-ма годишнина

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Статии

Honor's Magic V2: Промяна на играта в сгъваемия дизайн

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Руски и американски астронавти се скачват с Международната космическа станция на фона на напрежението около Украйна

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

SpaceX успешно разположи 22 сателита Starlink от Кейп Канаверал

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари