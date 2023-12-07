Новата част от времето носи по-ниски температури и дъжд

A shift in weather patterns has brought a welcome change in Central Florida, with cooler temperatures and drier air settling in. This new stretch of weather is expected to last for the next few days.

As the day begins, temperatures are already in the 50s and a few places are even reaching the 60s. Throughout the afternoon, temperatures will slowly climb into the mid-70s, providing comfortable conditions under mostly sunny skies. However, as the night progresses, colder air will move in from the north, causing temperatures to drop further.

Tomorrow morning, many across Central Florida will need to don heavier jackets as temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s and lower 50s. Despite the presence of wall-to-wall sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to rise, only reaching the lower and middle 60s. A strong north-northwest wind will make it feel even cooler.

The coldest morning of the week is anticipated on Thursday, with temperatures expected to plummet into the 30s and 40s. Coastal communities will experience slightly warmer wake-up temperatures in the lower 50s. Overall, Thursday will bring cool sunshine, with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Looking ahead to Friday’s events, such as Share Your Christmas, it is advisable to bring a jacket, as morning temperatures in the metro area will be in the lower 50s and even dip into the 40s in northern and western regions. However, Friday afternoon will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching the lower and middle 70s.

The weekend will begin with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s. However, this pleasant weather will change on Sunday as a cold front approaches. Highs will drop back into the 70s, accompanied by scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will follow in the front’s wake.

Overall, Central Florida residents can look forward to a cooler, less humid stretch of weather in the coming days. Don’t forget to bring a jacket and be prepared for potential rain and storms on Sunday.