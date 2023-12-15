Несезонно студеното време удари Централна Флорида

Summary: Central Florida is experiencing an unexpected drop in temperature with a frost advisory issued for Marion County. Meteorologists predict residents will wake up to mid-30s temperatures. The cold spell is expected to continue into Wednesday evening, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s in metro Orlando. Additionally, a storm system is forecasted to bring wet weather to the area over the weekend.

Unexpected Cold Snap Sweeps Across Central Florida

Central Florida was caught off guard as temperatures plummeted, bringing frosty conditions to the region. Marion County residents woke up to a bone-chilling morning with temperatures in the mid-30s, prompting a frost advisory. Meteorologist Tom Terry explained that as the winds died down, temperatures began to rapidly drop, creating an unseasonably cold atmosphere.

As the day progressed, the cold front spread, affecting metro Orlando, where temperatures were expected to remain in the mid- to upper-40s throughout the evening. Many residents were unprepared for the sudden drop in temperature, opting to bundle up in extra layers to combat the frosty air.

Furthermore, the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend predicts wet and stormy conditions. A storm system is anticipated to move into Central Florida on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although there may be some variability in timing and intensity, meteorologists are confident that the region will experience bouts of rain.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed about the changing weather conditions and to be prepared for potential disruptions caused by the rain and thunderstorms. It is always recommended to have a plan in place and to take necessary precautions in adverse weather situations.

In conclusion, Central Florida is currently experiencing an uncharacteristic cold snap, with temperatures dropping well below average. The cold weather is expected to persist throughout the evening, with wet weather predicted for the weekend. It is crucial for individuals to stay updated on weather alerts and to take appropriate measures to stay safe and comfortable during these unexpected weather conditions.