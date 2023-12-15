Alfred “Shivy” Brooks has emerged as the victor in the Atlanta school board runoff election, defeating incumbent Tamara Jones. The unofficial results show Brooks leading with approximately 65% of the vote.

Brooks, a current economics and government teacher at Charles Drew High School in Clayton County, is set to become the first active teacher to serve on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education. He will be taking over Jones’ position as the District 7 at-large representative.

The race between Brooks and Jones was closely contested, as both candidates received slightly less than 50% of the vote in the November 7 general election, leading to a runoff.

Brooks garnered significant support during his campaign, receiving endorsements from prominent political figures such as former Atlanta mayor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, and former state senator, Jason Carter. He also enjoyed the backing of numerous Atlanta City Council members, including Council President Doug Shipman.

The victory holds a bittersweet meaning for Brooks, as his 16-year-old son, Bryce Brooks, tragically passed away earlier this year while attempting to save young children from drowning in Florida. Bryce, who attended Atlanta Public Schools, was a junior at Maynard Jackson High School.

Jones, who had been serving on the school board for two years, had secured endorsements from City Councilmember Alex Wan, state Rep. Saira Draper, and state Sen. Nan Orrock, among others.

The recent election reflects a change in the school board’s election system, with terms now being staggered to prevent the entire board from being replaced every four years.

The results from DeKalb and Fulton County revealed Brooks’ overwhelming support, with him receiving 72% and 66% of the vote, respectively.

As Brooks prepares to take on his new role, many are hopeful that his experience as an educator will bring fresh perspective and insight to the Atlanta Public School system.