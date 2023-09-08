Градски живот

Учените генерират електричество от бактерии E. Coli в новаторско откритие

Септември 8, 2023
Scientists have achieved a groundbreaking breakthrough by generating electricity from E. coli bacteria. This discovery has the potential to revolutionize waste management and energy production. Researchers from the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) used a process called extracellular electron transfer (EET) to engineer the bacteria, making them highly efficient electric microbes. The engineered E. coli exhibited a three-fold increase in electrical current generation compared to conventional methods.

By creating a complete EET pathway within E. coli, which had never been achieved before, the team successfully manipulated the bacteria to produce electricity. Unlike other microbes that require specific chemicals to produce electricity, E. coli can grow on a wide range of sources, including wastewater, making it suitable for various environments.

The researchers integrated components from Shewanella oneidensis MR-1, a bacterium known for its electricity generation abilities, into the engineered E. coli. This allowed them to construct a pathway spanning the inner and outer membranes of the cell. Tests conducted with brewery wastewater demonstrated that the bioengineered E. coli thrived while producing electricity, highlighting its potential for large-scale waste treatment and energy production.

Apart from waste treatment, the implications of this study extend to microbial fuel cells, electrosynthesis, and biosensing. The flexibility of E. coli’s genetics enables it to adapt to specific environments and fuel sources, making it a versatile tool for sustainable technology development.

Lead author Mohammed Mouhib stated that their work sets a new record compared to previous achievements in the field. With ongoing research efforts, the future of bioelectric bacteria holds great promise for scaling up this technology.

Източници:
– Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL)
– Journal Joule

