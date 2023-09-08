China’s Huawei Technologies has recently unveiled its new Mate 60 series of smartphones, garnering global attention for its technology that suggests the company has overcome U.S. sanctions. This development could position Huawei as a formidable competitor to Apple. The Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro were announced in late August, and two more models, the Mate X5 and the Mate 60 Pro+, were launched on Friday.

One standout feature of the Mate 60 series is its ability to support satellite communications, enabling users to place calls and send messages in areas without mobile signals or internet, such as mountains or at sea. Though specific details about the chips used have not been disclosed, analysis firm TechInsights has discovered that the phones are powered by China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s (SMIC) new Kirin 9000s chip. Early speed tests conducted by Chinese buyers indicate that the Mate 60 Pro boasts download speeds that surpass those of top-of-the-line 5G phones.

In terms of suppliers, Huawei has not officially named them, but TechInsights found that South Korea’s SK Hynix’s DRAM and NAND components are used in the Mate 60 series. SK Hynix, which ceased doing business with Huawei after U.S. restrictions were imposed in 2019, is currently conducting an investigation. The Mate 60 Pro also contains a higher proportion of Chinese-made chip components compared to previous models.

Previously the world’s largest smartphone seller, Huawei faced a decline in market share due to its limited access to chip-making tools following the U.S. sanctions. Its market share in China dropped to 11% this year from 27% in 2020. Apple, on the other hand, became the dominant premium smartphone maker in China during this period, with its market share increasing from 11% to 19%, according to data from Counterpoint.

Industry analysts believe that the Mate 60 series could herald Huawei’s resurgence as a rival to Apple in the Chinese market. Patriotic sentiment driven by rising tensions between the U.S. and China may contribute to strong sales, with state media and internet users hailing the launch as a blow against the U.S. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, predicts that the Mate 60 Pro will ship between 5.5 to 6 million units in the second half of this year, a 20% increase from the initially planned volumes. Kuo further predicts that cumulative shipments of the Mate 60 Pro could reach at least 12 million units within one year of launch.

