Фючърсите на американските акции се борят, докато търговците очакват събитието на Apple и икономическите данни

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 12, 2023
U.S. stock futures are facing challenges as traders remain cautious ahead of Apple’s marketing event and key inflation and retail sales data. The S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures eased 0.3%. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25%, the S&P 500 increased 0.67%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.14%.

Traders are hesitant to make significant bullish bets due to upcoming market catalysts. Apple’s shares are slightly higher as investors await the company’s marketing event, where new iPhones are expected to be revealed. The event has the potential to impact the market significantly. In addition to Apple’s event, appetite for big technology stocks will also be tested with ARM’s $50 billion listing in New York. The IPO has already been oversubscribed by 10 times, suggesting a promising demand that could lead to an upward revision of the IPO price.

Another factor affecting market sentiment is the benchmark U.S. 10-year borrowing costs, which are close to their highest levels since 2008. Traders are closely watching economic updates, including the U.S. consumer price index report for August and August producer prices and retail sales numbers. This data will influence the Federal Reserve’s decision-making process in their upcoming policy deliberations. Despite the challenges, the Federal Reserve is still dedicated to stabilizing the economy, although achieving the desired 2% inflation target may take time.

Overall, this week will reveal the direction of U.S. equity markets, depending on the outcome of the upcoming events and economic data.

Sources: Deutsche Bank, Swissquote Bank, SPI Asset Management

