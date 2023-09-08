Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Проблеми с производителността на компютъра на Starfield: Защо надграждането може да е необходимо

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 8, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated game from developer Bethesda, was officially released on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6. While the game has been well-received by players, some PC users have experienced disappointing performance. In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Todd Howard, the director of Starfield, suggested that upgrading PC hardware might be necessary to fully enjoy the game.

When asked why the game was not optimized for PC, Howard responded, “We did optimize the game for PC. It’s running great. It is a next-gen PC game. We really do push the technology, so you may need to upgrade your PC for this game.”

While some fans have praised Starfield, others have expressed annoyance with its performance on PC. Complaints include issues with small interiors requiring loading screens and the game not being optimized. These frustrations have been voiced on platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

Although it can be frustrating when a PC falls short of running the latest games, it is also a part of the ever-evolving nature of technology. Bethesda recommends specific hardware for optimum performance, including an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM. However, meeting these minimum requirements may not result in the best performance for a CPU-intensive game like Starfield.

Ultimately, upgrading PC hardware is a personal choice for players who want to experience games like Starfield at their best. While it may involve a financial investment, it is a common practice in the gaming community to upgrade hardware periodically.

Източници:
– Bloomberg Technology Interview with Todd Howard

