Защо Starfield няма наземни превозни средства, според Тод Хауърд

Септември 8, 2023
In a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Todd Howard, the creative lead at Bethesda Game Studios, shed light on why players don’t have access to ground vehicles in the highly anticipated game, Starfield. When asked about vehicles, Howard acknowledged the desire for such an option but explained that the absence of ground vehicles was a deliberate decision to maintain control over the exploration experience.

Howard stated that implementing vehicles would significantly impact gameplay dynamics once players land on planets after traversing through outer space. By limiting players to foot exploration, the developers can ensure a more curated experience and control the pacing of the game. Howard added, “It lets us really, for the players, make it an experience where we know how fast they’re seeing things.”

While ground vehicles may not be available in Starfield, Howard assured players that there are alternative traversal mechanics in place. Along with customizable spaceships, players can utilize jetpacks to enhance mobility and make long treks more efficient.

Although official support for ground vehicles may never be included in Starfield, it is possible that unofficial mods created by fans might eventually introduce them into the game. The Starfield community has already been actively developing mods that address various aspects of the game, including improvements to the user interface and performance enhancements.

As Starfield continues to evolve, it is highly likely that more substantial mods will be developed, expanding the gameplay possibilities. As of now, Starfield is available for PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Game Pass.

Източници:
- Блумбърг
– Котаку

