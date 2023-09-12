Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Смарт часовник TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS в продажба за $297

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 12, 2023
Смарт часовник TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS в продажба за $297

The TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch is currently on sale for $297, down from its original price of $350. This marks the second-ever price cut since the smartwatch launched earlier this year. The TicWatch Pro 5 offers at least two full days of battery life per charge and features a rotating crown along with a 48mm OLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it includes various health monitoring technologies such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter Discounted to $75

The Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter is now available for $75, down from its usual price of $90. This is the lowest price we have seen since January. The MA1 adapter allows you to upgrade your car’s existing entertainment unit with wireless Android Auto support. Instead of having to physically connect your smartphone to the car, you can pair it wirelessly for a more seamless experience. The adapter plugs into your car via USB-A, adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.

Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds on Sale for $80

The Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds are currently on sale for $80, a discount from their regular price of $100. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, providing a more immersive audio experience. With a battery life of up to 38 hours and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also come with 12mm drivers for powerful sound and onboard Tile tracking for added convenience.

In addition to these deals, 9to5Google offers information on the best trade-in deals for Android smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking to upgrade your device or recycle your used devices for cash, be sure to check out their recommendations.

Sources: TicWatch, Motorola, Skullcandy

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

Технологии

Вече можете да резервирате предварително новата серия iPhone 15 в Croma

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Собствениците на PlayStation 5 са ​​изправени пред по-строги критерии за възстановяване в сравнение с други платформи

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологии

Apple представя новата гама iPhone и Apple Watch

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Вече можете да резервирате предварително новата серия iPhone 15 в Croma

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Собствениците на PlayStation 5 са ​​изправени пред по-строги критерии за възстановяване в сравнение с други платформи

Септември 16, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

Apple представя новата гама iPhone и Apple Watch

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Ролята на чревния микробиом в превенцията и управлението на диабета

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари