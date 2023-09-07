Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Sony представя нова линия 'Verona' от кристални LED дисплеи за виртуално производство

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 7, 2023
Sony представя нова линия 'Verona' от кристални LED дисплеи за виртуално производство

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Източници:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

Технологии

Инвеститорите се подготвят за нестабилност в края на седмицата на фона на опасенията за Китай и силата на долара

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Технологии

Apple пуска важни актуализации за защита на iPhone от хакери

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Apple разкрива вълнуващи надстройки и потенциални увеличения на цените за iPhone 15 Pro и Pro Max

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

Статии

Пресечната точка на технологиите и здравеопазването: Проучване на потенциала на глобалните устройства за лазерна терапия

Септември 8, 2023 0 Коментари
наука

Учени от университета в Бангор разработват миниатюрно ядрено гориво за захранване на малки реактори

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Статии

Valve получава радио сертификат за нов хардуерен проект в Южна Корея

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Инвеститорите се подготвят за нестабилност в края на седмицата на фона на опасенията за Китай и силата на долара

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари