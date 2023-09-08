Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Clubhouse се трансформира в приложение за аудио съобщения

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 8, 2023
Clubhouse се трансформира в приложение за аудио съобщения

Clubhouse, the social audio app that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is undergoing a rebranding as it shifts its focus to becoming an audio messaging platform. Initially launched as an invite-only iOS app, Clubhouse expanded to Android in 2021 but experienced a decline in usage as the world reopened post-pandemic.

In April of this year, the company made the difficult decision to lay off 50 percent of its staff due to changing user habits. Co-founders Paul Davidson and Roshan Seth acknowledged that it had become more challenging for users to find their friends and engage in lengthy conversations on the platform. With the rise of audio chat room features on other social media apps like X’s Spaces, it became clear that Clubhouse needed to evolve in order to remain relevant.

To adapt to the changing landscape, Clubhouse has introduced a new feature called “Chats,” which offers voice-only group conversations with selected participants. In a blog post, the company described Chats as a fusion of group texts and Instagram Stories, where people can connect through voice and spend less time typing. This shift towards audio messaging will give users the opportunity to have voice chats with their friends rather than broadcasting to a live audience.

Although Clubhouse’s transformation into an audio messaging app is seen as a bold move, it faces tough competition from established platforms like Meta’s WhatsApp and TikTok. The founders acknowledge the risks involved in this strategic pivot and hope that it will pay off in the long run.

Overall, while Clubhouse’s live chat rooms will still be available, the platform’s renewed focus on audio messaging reflects its commitment to adapt and stay relevant in a rapidly changing social media landscape.

Източници:
– [Original article](source-article-url)

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

Технологии

KPMG създава група за AI и цифрови иновации, назначава Стив Чейс за заместник-председател

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологии

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+: Преглед на най-добрия модел в семейството на Mate 60

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Starfield надминава предишните издания на Bethesda с над шест милиона играчи

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

KPMG създава група за AI и цифрови иновации, назначава Стив Чейс за заместник-председател

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+: Преглед на най-добрия модел в семейството на Mate 60

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Статии

Разбиране на сложността на паметта чрез невронна комуникация

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

Starfield надминава предишните издания на Bethesda с над шест милиона играчи

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари