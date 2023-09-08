Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: масивен таблет с впечатляващи характеристики

Samsung has once again pushed the boundaries of size with its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. With a gigantic 14.6-inch AMOLED screen and a slim design, this tablet is a powerhouse when it comes to multimedia consumption.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is its stunning display. With a resolution of 2,960 x 1,848 and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the screen is perfect for watching movies and videos. The colors are vibrant and bright, and with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the tablet provides smooth scrolling and responsive touch input. Additionally, the tablet supports HDR10+, enhancing the visual experience even further.

In terms of hardware, the S9 Ultra is impressively thin, measuring only 0.21 inches thick and weighing 1.6 pounds. Despite its large size, Samsung has managed to make the tablet feel solid and well-made. It even has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance certification, adding durability and peace of mind for those who want to enjoy their tablet anywhere, including near water.

The S9 Ultra also excels in audio performance. Samsung has packed excellent speakers into the tablet, delivering immersive sound quality. Whether you’re watching movies or enjoying music, the audio experience on the S9 Ultra is top-notch.

While the tablet offers impressive features, it does come with a few drawbacks. Android apps are still not optimized for larger screens, and the tablet’s massive size can make it awkward to hold for extended periods. Additionally, the S9 Ultra comes with a hefty price tag, making it an investment for those who prioritize a large screen and powerful hardware.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a remarkable tablet that offers a stunning display, powerful hardware, and immersive audio. It may not be for everyone due to its size and price, but for those who value a larger screen and a high-quality multimedia experience, the S9 Ultra is worth considering.

Определения:

– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode. A display technology that offers vibrant colors and high contrast ratios.

– IP68: A certification that indicates a device’s resistance to water and dust.

– HDR10+: A high dynamic range (HDR) format that enhances the visual quality by increasing contrast and color accuracy.

Source: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Review by Engadget and CNET