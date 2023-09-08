Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Reddit въвежда функция за превод на публикация и актуализира Помощния център

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 8, 2023
Reddit въвежда функция за превод на публикация и актуализира Помощния център

Reddit, the popular online platform, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to translate posts into different languages. Initially, there will be eight languages available, including English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

To access this translation feature, users can simply click on the “translate” button located below the Redditor’s username at the top of the post. However, in order to use this feature, users must first choose their preferred language in the settings. Presently, this feature is only available on Android and iOS devices, as well as for users who are logged out on the web platform.

In addition to post translation, Reddit is also experimenting with translations for comments on both iOS and Android. In its recent post, the company revealed its plan to make the entire conversation experience on Reddit multilingual in the near future.

Furthermore, Reddit has recently updated its Help Center. The Help Center now serves as a central hub that combines the Moderator Help Center and provides users with all the necessary support resources they may need. This update comes on the heels of Reddit’s introduction of the Mod Helper Program, which rewards moderators for assisting their fellow moderators.

With these new features and updates, Reddit aims to enhance the user experience and promote multilingual conversations within its community.

Източници:
- Reddit

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

Технологии

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: масивен таблет с впечатляващи характеристики

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

НАСА признава проблеми с достъпността на програмата SLS, казва GAO

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Procreate Dreams: Ново приложение за 2D анимация за iPad

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: масивен таблет с впечатляващи характеристики

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

НАСА признава проблеми с достъпността на програмата SLS, казва GAO

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Procreate Dreams: Ново приложение за 2D анимация за iPad

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Warner Bros. Games разкриват нов трейлър на Mortal Kombat 1 с участието на Жан-Клод Ван Дам

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари