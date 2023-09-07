Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

OpenAI обявява конференция за разработчици за преглед на нови инструменти и обмен на идеи

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 7, 2023
OpenAI обявява конференция за разработчици за преглед на нови инструменти и обмен на идеи

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

Източници:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

Технологии

Quordle: Ръководство за играта за отгатване на думи

Септември 9, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Кодове за осребряване на Garena Free Fire за 9 септември: Как да получите безплатни награди

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Подобрете представянето си в Quordle 593 с тези стратегии

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Quordle: Ръководство за играта за отгатване на думи

Септември 9, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Статии

Splatfest Extravaganza: Битката на суперзвездите

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Европейската ракета Ariane 6 прави голяма стъпка към изстрелването

Септември 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Статии

Революционизиране на телекомуникациите: Силата на анализа на големи данни

Септември 9, 2023 0 Коментари