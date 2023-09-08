Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Night At the Gates of Hell: Survival Horror FPS вече се предлага на конзолата

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 8, 2023
Night At the Gates of Hell: Survival Horror FPS вече се предлага на конзолата

Console gamers can now experience the terrifying thrill of Night At the Gates of Hell, developed by Puppet Combo and Black Eyed Priest. Previously released on PC, the game is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

Inspired by Italian zombie films by Lucio Fulci and Bruno Mattei, as well as the gore of the PS1 era and the ambiance of neon disco, Night At the Gates of Hell is a Survival Horror FPS that immerses players in a post-apocalyptic world.

The protagonist, David, is a quiet man who recently lost his spouse and is living in his seaside apartment. Suddenly, a zombie outbreak engulfs his city, forcing David to abandon his normal life and take up arms against the hordes of the undead.

To survive and ultimately uncover the truth behind the apocalypse, players must solve puzzles, scavenge for resources, and utilize various weapons to strategically eliminate zombies. Much like the works of Fulci, the only way to put down these monsters is with a precise shot to the head.

The game offers a suspenseful and intense experience as players navigate through the devastated city, encountering other survivors along the way. Cooperation and teamwork are vital to overcome the challenges and make a daring escape.

If you’re a PC gamer, Night At the Gates of Hell is still available on Steam for your gaming pleasure.

Sources: Puppet Combo, Black Eyed Priest

Определения:
– Survival Horror FPS: A video game genre that combines elements of survival horror and first-person shooter, where players must navigate through a menacing and dangerous environment while battling enemies.
– Lucio Fulci: An Italian film director known for his work in the horror genre, particularly zombie films.
– Bruno Mattei: An Italian film director known for his contributions to the Italian exploitation cinema, including zombie films.

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

Технологии

Намерено съкровище: Откриване на част от историята в кошчето

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Технологии

SmartWings въвежда поддръжка на материя в нови интелигентни нюанси

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Съобщава се, че Apple преминава към USB-C порт за зареждане за iPhone 15

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Намерено съкровище: Откриване на част от историята в кошчето

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

SmartWings въвежда поддръжка на материя в нови интелигентни нюанси

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Съобщава се, че Apple преминава към USB-C порт за зареждане за iPhone 15

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

Бъдещето на музикалния стрийминг: модел, ориентиран към артиста

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари