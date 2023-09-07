Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Mortal Kombat 1 ще включва кожата на Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 ще включва кожата на Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage

The upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is set to bring a long-awaited collaboration to fruition. After over 30 years, the popular action star Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally make his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Thanks to a recent appearance by Ed Boon, the creator of the game, on Hot Ones, fans now have their first glimpse of what the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin will look like.

The idea of having Van Damme in Mortal Kombat dates back to the inception of the game in the early ’90s. The original intention was to create a game titled “Van Damme the Arcade Game,” with aspirations of prominently featuring the actor’s name. However, due to various circumstances, the collaboration never materialized.

In the interview, Boon reveals that they had reached out to Van Damme’s team during the development of the first Mortal Kombat. However, whether he declined or the message never reached him remains unclear. Nonetheless, this time around, luck was on their side, and they successfully secured Van Damme’s involvement in the game.

The inclusion of Van Damme as Johnny Cage brings the collaboration full circle, as the developers had initially envisioned a game centered around the action star. Now, players will be able to experience Van Damme’s presence in Mortal Kombat 1 as the iconic character.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023, for various platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Fans can look forward to the release and enjoy the long-awaited appearance of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the franchise.

Източници:
– [Hot Ones](https://youtube.com/watch?v=KZJaYVDfoDE&feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://www.escapistmagazine.com)

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

Технологии

Разпродажба на лаптопи Dell XPS: Вземете най-добрите сделки сега

Септември 9, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Microsoft предлага правна защита за клиенти, използващи AI системи за генериране на съдържание

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Годишно представяне на Apple: Какво да очаквате

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Разпродажба на лаптопи Dell XPS: Вземете най-добрите сделки сега

Септември 9, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Технологии

Microsoft предлага правна защита за клиенти, използващи AI системи за генериране на съдържание

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Ползите от бягането: факти и съвети

Септември 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Статии

Революционизираща навигация: Възходът на глобалните мобилни технологии за картографиране

Септември 9, 2023 0 Коментари