Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Nintendo спира да добавя ново съдържание към мобилната игра Mario Kart Tour

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 11, 2023
Nintendo спира да добавя ново съдържание към мобилната игра Mario Kart Tour

Nintendo and game publisher DeNA will cease creating new content for the popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour starting October 4th. This move suggests that Nintendo may be shifting its focus away from mobile games.

To celebrate the game’s anniversary, new content will be released as part of the Anniversary Tour starting September 20th. However, after the Battle Tour’s launch on October 4th, Nintendo will only release old content. The company stated, “No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting 04/10/2023.” Nintendo did not provide an explanation for this decision but expressed hopes that players would continue to enjoy the game.

Mario Kart Tour has been a significant success for Nintendo, becoming its second highest-earning mobile game after Fire Emblem Heroes. With 230 million downloads, it generated approximately $243 million in revenue. However, mobile games have accounted for a relatively small percentage of Nintendo’s overall earnings compared to competitors like Activision and Take-Two.

Despite Nintendo’s limited success in the mobile gaming market, other companies have continued to invest in this sector. Sony, for example, plans for around 50% of its games to be available on mobile and PC by 2025, with 20% of new PlayStation games being developed for smartphones. In pursuit of this goal, Sony launched the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division last year.

Nintendo’s decision to halt the addition of new content to Mario Kart Tour reflects the challenges the company has faced in the mobile gaming industry. However, it remains to be seen whether this move signifies a larger shift in Nintendo’s overall strategy.

Източници:
Видео игри Хроника

By Габриел Бота

Свързани Post

Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Thunderbolt 5 идва през 2024 г.: Потенциална промяна на играта за Apple

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Руски и американски астронавти се скачват с Международната космическа станция на фона на напрежението около Украйна

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

SpaceX успешно разположи 22 сателита Starlink от Кейп Канаверал

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари