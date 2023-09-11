When a Broken Car Becomes a Quick Fix: Mechanic’s Special Stories

In a surprising turn of events, a Sacramento-based BMW i3 seller found themselves in a seller’s worst nightmare when a buyer fixed their broken car within minutes, adding $3,000 in value. This story quickly gained popularity, even catching the attention of Adam Savage from Mythbusters. The same scenario happened to the author of this article, who was on the fixing side of the equation.

The author shares their experience of driving four hours from Detroit to pick up a free Jeep that was offered by an Ohio State University college student. The issue with the Jeep turned out to be a simple problem with the flex plate bolts, which the author fixed in no time. Instead of driving away with the Jeep, the author decided not to upset the seller and left it for him to fix. The author emphasizes that their intention was not to take advantage of the situation but to do the morally right thing.

The article goes on to discuss a listing for a broken BMW i3. The seller describes the issue with the car’s electric motor electronics and how it may have been caused by a glitch or sensor failure. Despite the problem, the seller highlights that the rest of the car, including the battery, is in excellent shape. This listing presents an opportunity for someone mechanically inclined or in need of parts to repair a wrecked i3.

The stories of the BMW i3 seller and the author of this article highlight the potential value that can be added to a broken car with a little knowledge and effort. It also raises the question of what the right thing to do is when presented with such opportunities. While some may prioritize personal gain, others prioritize moral considerations. Ultimately, the decision lies with the individual and their circumstances.

- Jalopnik article: “Here’s What Happened When I Drove 500 Miles To Pick Up A Free Car”

– Mechanic’s Special: A term used to describe a vehicle that is offered at a low price due to its mechanical issues, in the hopes that the buyer will be able to fix it and restore its value.

– Flex plate bolts: Bolts that secure the flex plate, a component that connects the engine to the torque converter in an automatic transmission system.

– Electric Motor Electronics (EME): Refers to the inverter that converts DC current from the battery to AC for the electric motor in an electric vehicle. Covered by warranty for a specific period of time.

– The Jeep: Referring to the specific vehicle mentioned in the article, a Jeep that the author fixed before leaving it for the original seller to repair.