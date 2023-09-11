Градски живот

Представяме ви Logitech Reach: революционна артикулираща камера

Септември 11, 2023
Представяме ви Logitech Reach: революционна артикулираща камера

Logitech has unveiled its latest innovation, the Logitech Reach, a groundbreaking articulating camera designed to enhance user experiences during in-person presentations, classes, conference calls, and streaming sessions.

The inspiration behind the Logitech Reach stems from the observation of challenges users face when sharing non-digital content. Logitech conducted extensive research and noted that individuals either settle for subpar existing equipment, resort to juggling multiple devices, or navigate complex production processes. The Logitech Reach aims to overcome these obstacles by enabling users to effortlessly manipulate the camera in different directions while sharing content.

Key features of the Logitech Reach include exceptional video quality at 1080p/60fps, akin to the older Logitech Streamcam. With the incorporation of advanced glass optics and a 4.3x lossless zoom with autofocus, this camera ensures even the tiniest details are emphasized. Moreover, users have the freedom to move the camera both horizontally and vertically, offering unparalleled flexibility.

Logitech has prioritized convenience and user-friendliness with the Logitech Reach. The camera boasts straightforward plug-and-play setup via USB and is compatible with most PCs and streaming platforms, making it easily accessible for a wide range of users.

To further promote its market entry, Logitech has partnered with the Indiegogo Enterprise platform. This strategic collaboration enables early access to the Logitech Reach, along with discounted pricing for early adopters. Through this approach, Logitech aims to gather valuable user feedback to continuously enhance the camera’s performance.

If you’re eager to explore Logitech’s latest offering, the Logitech Reach, you can sign up for updates regarding its release and stay informed about potential limited-time deals on the official Logitech website.

Източници:
– Logitech Reach press release
– Logitech website

