Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ стартира в Китай с впечатляващи характеристики

Huawei has recently unveiled its latest addition to the Mate series, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+. This new model joins the previously launched Huawei Mate 60 and Huawei Mate 60 Pro. Although the company has not yet disclosed the processor details, it is speculated that the phones will be powered by an in-house Kirin 9000s SoC.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ boasts a large 6.82-inch OLED display and features a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor. It also supports fast charging, with options for both wired (88W) and wireless (50W) charging. The phone is available for pre-booking in China with two storage variants – 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ features a 6.82-inch LPTO OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is equipped with Harmony OS 4.0 and has an unspecified processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

On the camera front, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 40-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel ultra-macro telephoto lens with OIS. The front camera features a 13-megapixel sensor.

Powering the Mate 60 Pro+ is a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging, including 88W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 20W wireless reverse fast charging. The phone also offers various connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, two-satellite communication, and USB Type-C. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

While the price of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ has not been revealed yet, it is currently available for pre-booking in China with a nominal amount of CNY 1,000 (approximately Rs. 11,300).

Overall, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ seems to be a feature-packed smartphone with impressive specifications, a high-quality display, and a powerful camera setup. It offers advanced charging capabilities and a generous amount of storage options. Huawei fans can expect this device to deliver a premium user experience.

– Definitions: OLED – Organic Light-Emitting Diode, SoC – System-on-Chip, OIS – Optical Image Stabilization, IP68 – Ingress Protection rating of 68, meaning it provides dust and water resistance.