Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Как да пингвате вашия Apple Watch с помощта на контролния център на iPhone

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 12, 2023
Как да пингвате вашия Apple Watch с помощта на контролния център на iPhone

One of the new features in iOS 17 allows you to ping your linked Apple Watch using your iPhone’s Control Center, without having to go through the Find My app. This handy feature is especially useful when you’re trying to locate your Apple Watch in hard-to-find places like under the couch or in a drawer.

To make use of this feature, you’ll need to manually add the “Ping My Watch” button to your Control Center. Here’s how:

1. Отворете приложението Настройки на вашия iPhone.

2. Go to the Control Center section.

3. Under “More Controls”, tap the green “+” icon for the Ping My Watch option.

Once you’ve added the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can easily locate your Apple Watch by tapping on the icon. This will make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone, making it easier for you to find.

It’s important to note that the Ping My Watch feature only works when your iPhone and Apple Watch are in Bluetooth range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If your Apple Watch is lost or stolen, you’ll still need to use the Find My app to locate it.

You can use the Ping My Watch feature even if your Apple Watch is locked, charging, or on your wrist. This makes it a versatile tool for finding your watch in any situation.

In conclusion, the new Ping My Watch feature in iOS 17’s Control Center allows you to easily locate your Apple Watch using your iPhone. By adding the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone to help you find it. Just make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are within range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network.+

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Thunderbolt 5 идва през 2024 г.: Потенциална промяна на играта за Apple

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Руски и американски астронавти се скачват с Международната космическа станция на фона на напрежението около Украйна

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

SpaceX успешно разположи 22 сателита Starlink от Кейп Канаверал

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари