Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Изследователи от Харвард стартират Център за изследване на цифровото благополучие на тийнейджърите

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 7, 2023
Изследователи от Харвард стартират Център за изследване на цифровото благополучие на тийнейджърите

Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education is set to open the Center for Digital Thriving next month, a research center that will investigate the digital well-being of teenagers. The center will collaborate with universities, mental health professionals, educators, and families to conduct research and gain insights into the impact of technology on the psychological and emotional well-being of adolescents.

One of the main objectives of the center is to understand the challenges and opportunities that technology presents to young people. The researchers aim to explore how the use of digital devices and platforms affects various aspects of teenagers’ lives, including their mental health, social relationships, and academic performance.

By studying the digital habits of teenagers, the center hopes to identify strategies and interventions that can promote positive digital well-being. This could involve educating parents, educators, and teenagers themselves on healthy digital habits, as well as developing tools and resources that can enhance their online experiences.

The center’s research findings will be valuable not only for parents and educators but also for policymakers and tech companies. It will provide evidence-based insights into the effects of technology on teenagers and help inform the development of policies and guidelines that promote responsible and beneficial use of digital platforms.

Overall, the Center for Digital Thriving at Harvard University aims to bridge the gap between research and practice in the field of digital well-being. By conducting rigorous research and engaging with various stakeholders, it seeks to create a better understanding of the complex relationship between teenagers and technology and contribute to the development of strategies that enhance their well-being in the digital age.

Източници:
– Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education
– The Center for Digital Thriving at Harvard University

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

Технологии

Quordle: Ръководство за играта за отгатване на думи

Септември 9, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Кодове за осребряване на Garena Free Fire за 9 септември: Как да получите безплатни награди

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Подобрете представянето си в Quordle 593 с тези стратегии

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

Технологии

Quordle: Ръководство за играта за отгатване на думи

Септември 9, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
Статии

Splatfest Extravaganza: Битката на суперзвездите

Септември 9, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Европейската ракета Ariane 6 прави голяма стъпка към изстрелването

Септември 9, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Статии

Революционизиране на телекомуникациите: Силата на анализа на големи данни

Септември 9, 2023 0 Коментари