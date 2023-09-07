Градски живот

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Coming to India: Launch Date and Expected Specs

Робърт Андрю

Септември 7, 2023
Google has announced that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will soon be available in India. The company recently released a teaser showcasing the Pixel 8 smartphone in a Pink color option, hinting at the various color choices available.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be officially launched on October 4. Pre-orders for the phones will begin on October 5. As with previous years, the smartphones will be sold through Flipkart.

In addition to the smartphones, Google also teased the release of the Google Pixel Watch 2. The teaser also showcased a pair of earbuds resembling the Google Pixel Buds Pro. There is speculation that the company may introduce an updated version of its earphones or launch new color variants that match the Pixel smartphones.

Reports suggest that the Pixel 8 will be available in four color options: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will be offered in three colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint. A leaked image of the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain color was found on the Play Store listing.

As for the specifications, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Tensor G3 processor. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to include the Night Sight video feature, further enhancing its camera capabilities.

Overall, the upcoming launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India brings excitement for smartphone enthusiasts who are eager to experience the latest offerings from Google.

Източници:
– Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launching in India on 4 October, pre-orders from 5 October: Flipkart – 91mobiles.com
– Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked in Porcelain Colour: Report – Gadgets 360

