Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Google завърши пускането на основна актуализация през август 2023 г

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 7, 2023
Google has recently announced that the August 2023 Core Update has finished rolling out. This update, which began on August 22, 2023, and concluded on September 7, 2023, is the second core update to take place this year.

Core updates are essential for businesses and organizations to be aware of since they can have a significant impact on how websites perform in search results. Whether the change in rankings is positive or negative, it can greatly affect organic traffic, conversions, and revenue.

Understanding when these updates occur can help website owners pinpoint whether any changes made on their site or alterations to Google’s ranking algorithm are responsible for any fluctuations in performance.

Now is an opportune time for businesses to delve into their analytics and assess any potential improvements that can be made to their pages and content.

The August 2023 Core Update is speculated to be a substantial update compared to previous core updates, as per early chatter within the SEO industry. In the coming days, an in-depth report regarding the impact of this update will be released.

Previous core updates include the April 2023 reviews update, which ran from April 12 to April 25, as well as the February 2023 product reviews update that commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 7.

Google has previously offered advice on how to handle a negative impact resulting from a core update. They suggested that there are no specific actions to take for recovery, as a drop in rankings does not imply that something is inherently wrong with a website. However, Google has provided a list of questions to consider if a site is adversely affected by a core update. While some recovery may be observed between core updates, the most significant changes typically occur after another core update.

Източник: Земя за търсачки

