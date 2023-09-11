Грантове за грамотност: Подобряване на достъпа до качествени ресурси и подкрепа за грамотност

Access to quality literacy resources and support is essential for students to thrive in their education. However, not all students have equal access to these resources. This is where literacy grants come in, providing a beacon of hope for educators and learners alike.

The GOAL Digital Academy in Mansfield, Ohio, has been fortunate enough to receive a literacy grant from the Ohio Department of Education. This grant aims to improve literacy instruction in their blended learning environment by establishing systems to identify intervention needs and deliver them, ensuring that all GOAL students become strong readers.

To achieve this goal, the academy’s team of educators has attended monthly trainings facilitated by national experts. They have developed a literacy Multi-Tiered System of Support model (MTSS) and established teams to monitor their impact. This model helps identify the needs for intervention by using screener and diagnostic assessments, setting thresholds for identifying students who require more intensive support, and designing specific activities for each tier.

In addition, the academy has developed common expectations and evidence-based vocabulary instruction. Teachers receive training and support in delivering consistent instruction across grade levels, using tools such as Frayer models, NearPod, and Flocabulary to enhance vocabulary development.

The team at GOAL engages in ongoing training with literacy instruction expert Kim St. Martin. They have also identified staff members to become literacy coaches and created a training and support program. These coaches will enhance their skills through courses and proven coaching methods, with additional support provided by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

The academy’s focus for the first quarter has been on planning and preparation. Moving forward, they will work on collecting fidelity and impact data and developing an efficient system for analysis. The second semester will focus on expanding best practices and training the entire staff in Tier 1 literacy instruction.

The dedication and passion of the team at GOAL have not gone unnoticed. State and national literacy teams are closely observing their progress, recognizing their commitment to quality instruction and student success. The literacy grant received by GOAL will serve as a catalyst for system-wide improvements in literacy instruction and team collaboration.

By addressing the inequities in access to quality literacy resources and providing targeted support, literacy grants empower educators and students to reach their full potential.

