Subaru преговаря за завръщане във WRC Racing

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 7, 2023
Subaru, the three-time constructors’ champion in the World Rally Championship (WRC), is in early discussions to return to the sport’s top tier. The brand left the WRC in 2008 due to the global financial crisis but has continued to participate in rallying through the Subaru Motorsports USA program in the American Rally Association. The team has recently developed a new WRX rally car.

Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA Rally Commission, revealed that the talks to attract Subaru back to the WRC have been aided by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, who is an ardent supporter of the championship. Toyota already has a stake in Subaru, and Toyoda has expressed support for the initiative. Sulayem expressed optimism about the potential return of Subaru, stating that having more manufacturers in the WRC would be beneficial.

The WRC is actively searching for new marques to join the championship, with the ideal target being four new manufacturers. Currently, only Toyota and Hyundai have full manufacturer-backed entries, while Ford is represented through long-time partner M-Sport. If discussions with Subaru progress, the anticipated regulation change in 2027 would provide the best opportunity for Subaru to rejoin the WRC.

One challenge Subaru would need to overcome is the engine, as they currently do not have a power unit that complies with WRC regulations. However, Sulayem suggested that Toyota could assist in this regard. He expressed positive signs from the Toyota chairman in convincing Subaru to come back to the WRC and provide the engine needed.

Източници:
– Article: Motorsport.com
– Image: Subaru World Rally Team

