Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

Nintendo прави подобаващо изпращане на гласовия актьор на Марио Чарлз Мартинет

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 7, 2023
Nintendo прави подобаващо изпращане на гласовия актьор на Марио Чарлз Мартинет

Nintendo has released a short video featuring longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet and Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto, giving Martinet a proper send-off as he transitions into a new role. In the video, Martinet reflects on his time voicing Mario and expresses his excitement about his new role as a Mario ambassador.

Back in August, Nintendo announced that Martinet would be stepping away from voicing Mario after 25 years and taking on a new role. This announcement confirmed speculation that a new voice actor would be taking over for the character in the upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Although Nintendo has not revealed who will be the new voice of Mario, the company has expressed its preference for fans to discover it on their own by playing the game and watching the credits. Some have speculated that Martinet and Nintendo may have had a falling out, but the video released by Nintendo suggests that there are no hard feelings between them.

As a Mario ambassador, Martinet will have the opportunity to travel the world and interact with fans, sharing the joy of the Mario franchise. While it’s bittersweet that Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario in games, fans can still experience his enthusiasm and iconic lines in person.

It’s clear that Charles Martinet has left an indelible mark on the gaming community with his portrayal of Mario. As he embarks on this new adventure, fans can only express their gratitude for his contribution to one of gaming’s most beloved characters.

Източници:
– Ash Parrish, Kotaku

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

Технологии

Потребителите на Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 съобщават за проблеми с каишката

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Технологии

The Changeling: деликатен баланс между ужас и фантазия

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Apple обявява есенно събитие: нови функции на iPhone и iOS 17

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

Статии

Революционен пробив в съхранението на данни: технологията на Cerabyte, базирана на керамичен нанослой

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Статии

Проучване на най-добрите глобални здрави ръчни електронни устройства за екстремни среди

Септември 8, 2023 0 Коментари
Технологии

Потребителите на Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 съобщават за проблеми с каишката

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

The Changeling: деликатен баланс между ужас и фантазия

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари