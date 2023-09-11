Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Нова версия: Bun 1.0 JavaScript Runtime

Септември 11, 2023
A new version of the Bun JavaScript runtime has been released, featuring several improvements and an experimental Windows version. Bun 1.0 aims to enhance the execution speed and efficiency of JavaScript code.

The Bun JavaScript runtime provides developers with a runtime environment for executing JavaScript code outside of a web browser. The runtime allows for the execution of JavaScript on various platforms, enabling developers to build desktop applications, server-side applications, and more.

One of the major improvements in Bun 1.0 is the enhanced performance and stability. The runtime has been optimized to execute JavaScript code faster and more reliably, resulting in improved application performance and reduced latency.

In addition to performance enhancements, Bun 1.0 introduces experimental support for Windows. This allows developers to run JavaScript applications on the Windows platform, expanding the runtime’s versatility and applicability.

Bun 1.0 also includes several bug fixes and stability improvements. These updates address issues identified in previous versions and ensure a more seamless experience for developers when using the runtime.

The release of Bun 1.0 is a significant milestone for the development community, as it provides an improved JavaScript runtime with experimental Windows support. Developers can now take advantage of the enhanced performance and expanded platform compatibility offered by Bun 1.0, enabling the creation of more efficient and versatile JavaScript applications.

