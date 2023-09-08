Градски живот

Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC Named from Dungeons & Dragons Sourcebook

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 8, 2023
One eagle-eyed player of Baldur’s Gate 3 has noticed that an important NPC in the game may have been named using a Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition sourcebook. Baldur’s Gate 3, being based on the popular tabletop RPG, draws heavily from the world and mechanics of Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition, making it familiar to fans of the franchise.

The player discovered that the name “Auntie Ethel” can be found in the sourcebook called Volo’s Guide to Monsters, which is often used by Dungeon Masters to create their own hags. The book includes a table of hag names, and among them are “Auntie” and “Ethel.” Baldur’s Gate 3 players will recognize Auntie Ethel as an important NPC in Act 1, who initially appears to be a normal old woman but is eventually revealed to be a powerful and evil hag.

The discovery of this possible Easter egg adds even more depth to the game, as it suggests that the developers, Larian Studios, may have been referencing the sourcebook when creating the game’s characters. Interestingly, the sourcebook is written from the perspective of a character named Volo, who also appears as an NPC in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It is possible that Volo encountered Auntie Ethel at some point and included her name in his book, which adds a layer of interconnectedness to the game’s lore. Additionally, both Auntie Ethel and Volo present players with difficult choices, albeit with different outcomes. This discovery highlights the attention to detail put into Baldur’s Gate 3 and rewards fans who take the time to delve deeper into its content.

Overall, this Easter egg is just one example of the richness and depth of Baldur’s Gate 3, which continues to captivate players with its intricate world and mechanics. If you’re a fan of the game, be sure to check out our comprehensive coverage for the latest news, guides, and more.

Източници:
– Volo’s Guide to Monsters (Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition sourcebook)

