Apple ще премине гамата AirPods към USB-C калъф за зареждане

Септември 8, 2023
According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to switch its entire AirPods lineup to a USB-C charging case. While the AirPods Pro will make this transition alongside the iPhone 15 at next week’s Apple event, the regular AirPods and AirPods Max will follow suit “as early as next year.”

For the AirPods Pro, the change will be limited to the charging case, while the actual earbuds will remain the same as the second-generation model released last year. Apple has also announced several software improvements for the AirPods Pro, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and more reliable automatic switching between devices.

In contrast, the longer gap between updates for the regular AirPods and AirPods Max suggests that these models will undergo a more comprehensive refresh. The third-generation AirPods are nearing two years since their last update, and the AirPods Max have been around even longer. It is unlikely that Apple will only change the charging port for the AirPods Max, as they are not expected to receive the same new features as the AirPods Pro due to their older H1 chip.

Gurman’s report also provides details on other Apple products, such as the upcoming Apple Watches. The new watches will feature a redesigned heart rate sensor and more accurate health readings. Additionally, the report confirms previous rumors about the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, including a lighter titanium build and the transition to USB-C.

Overall, Apple’s transition to USB-C charging cases for its AirPods lineup signifies a move towards standardization across its devices. This change will provide users with a more convenient charging experience and aligns with the industry-wide shift towards USB-C connectivity.

