Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Технологии

iOS 17 на Apple въвежда инструмент за проследяване на емоции за приложението Health

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 12, 2023
iOS 17 на Apple въвежда инструмент за проследяване на емоции за приложението Health

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17, includes a new feature that allows users to track their daily mood and emotions. The tool, known as “experience sampling” in the field of emotion research, aims to help users build emotional awareness and resilience.

The emotion-tracking tool, available in Apple’s Health app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, allows users to record their feelings on a sliding scale from “very unpleasant” to “very pleasant.” Users can also select from a list of adjectives to label their feelings and indicate the factors that may have influenced them.

Apple’s decision to include an emotion-tracking tool may be driven by the emerging emotion detection and recognition industry, which is projected to be worth billions of dollars by 2024. While scientists are divided on whether emotions can be accurately inferred from bodily signals alone, Apple’s inclusion of self-reporting suggests a recognition of the importance of subjective experience in understanding emotions.

The new feature offers two reporting methods: “labelled emotions” for feelings at the present moment and “designated moods” for overall daily feelings. While the distinction between emotions and moods is not clearly defined, offering users the ability to select different time frames and types of feelings may help increase self-awareness and identify biases in memory and mood triggers.

Although the current feature only captures the valence dimension of feeling (pleasantness vs. unpleasantness), researchers suggest that measuring pleasantness, unpleasantness, and arousal levels separately would provide a more comprehensive understanding of a person’s feelings. Apple’s initial list of feeling categories, however, covers a wide range of emotions and is a good starting point.

Research has shown that monitoring and labelling feelings can enhance emotional differentiation and help individuals cope with distress, which contributes to better psychological functioning. Additionally, recent studies suggest that patterns of moment-to-moment fluctuations in everyday feelings may be indicative of mental health issues. Apple’s large user base and history of research collaboration offer promising opportunities for furthering our understanding and treatment of common mental health disorders.

While Apple assures users of privacy and security measures in place to protect their health data, the new feature does require users to share additional personal information. It is important for users to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and consider their comfort level with sharing such data.

Източници: [Статия източник]

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота
Технологии

Thunderbolt 5 идва през 2024 г.: Потенциална промяна на играта за Apple

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Руски и американски астронавти се скачват с Международната космическа станция на фона на напрежението около Украйна

Септември 16, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

Домашни кнедли с ябълки ще се продават на Фестивала на ябълките

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Технология: Apple увеличава продуктовата линия с вълнуващи надстройки

Септември 16, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

SpaceX успешно разположи 22 сателита Starlink от Кейп Канаверал

Септември 16, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари