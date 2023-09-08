Apple Considering a Price Hike for iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report

According to a recent report by TrendForce, Apple is contemplating raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by up to $100. However, it is expected that the base storage option for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will remain at 128GB. This means that if you are planning to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you may have to pay $1,199 for 128GB of storage.

Interestingly, the report also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will not see a price increase and will continue to be sold at $999, the same price as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. This contradicts previous rumors that both Pro models would undergo a price hike. Furthermore, the report mentions that the highest-end variants of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will offer up to 1TB of storage.

While we cannot confirm the accuracy of these claims until Apple officially launches the iPhone 15 series, it is worth noting that the price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be justified if it indeed comes with a titanium chassis and a periscope lens, as rumored. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to come with significant hardware and software upgrades, including the A17 Bionic chipset, iOS 17 features, USB-C fast charging, Thunderbolt 4 support, and more.

If you’re eager to learn more, stay tuned for Beebom’s live coverage of the September 12 launch event. In the meantime, you can read our dedicated article on iPhone 15 expectations and share your thoughts on the upcoming models.

Определения:

– USB Type-C: a universal USB connector that is capable of transmitting both power and data at high speeds.

– Bezels: the frame around the display on a device.

– TrendForce: a provider of market intelligence and consultation services.

Източници:

– 9to5Mac report via TrendForce (source of the information)

– Beebom (coverage of the launch event)