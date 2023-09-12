Градски живот

Apple AirPods Pro за поддръжка на USB-C зареждане

ByГабриел Бота

Септември 12, 2023
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro will feature USB-C charging. The announcement was made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, where the company also unveiled the new case for the AirPods Pro. The third-generation AirPods Pros case will not only support USB-C charging, but also MagSafe charging.

Unfortunately, for those who are only interested in purchasing the case separately, it seems that option will not be available. USB-C charging will be included with the full price of $249 for the AirPods Pro.

Aside from USB-C compatibility, users can look forward to other features such as adaptive audio and powerful noise cancellation. Additionally, a single charge of the AirPods Pro is expected to provide approximately six hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro are scheduled for release on September 22nd, offering consumers a wireless audio solution with enhanced functionality and convenience.

For more details about the announcements made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, IGN has provided a comprehensive roundup of all the major news and highlights. Additionally, IGN offers a helpful guide to assist consumers in choosing the best Apple AirPods model to purchase in 2023.

