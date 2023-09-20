Най-старата дървена конструкция, датираща отпреди половин милион години, открита в Замбия

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery at the prehistorical site of Kalambo Falls in Zambia. They have unearthed the oldest wooden structure ever found, dating back nearly half a million years. The well-preserved structure sheds light on the advanced capabilities of our ancient ancestors. The find suggests that they were more technologically advanced than previously believed.

The wooden structure was discovered at Kalambo Falls, located near the border with Tanzania. It is estimated to be at least 476,000 years old, predating the evolution of Homo sapiens. The wood exhibits cut-marks indicating that stone tools were used to join two large logs together. The structure is believed to have served as a platform, walkway, or raised dwelling, designed to keep our ancestors above the water.

In addition to the wooden structure, a collection of wooden tools including a wedge and a digging stick were also found at the site. While it was already known that early humans used wood during this time, it was usually for limited purposes such as fire-starting or hunting.

Lead author of the study, Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, stated that the discovery of the structure was a “chance discovery” made during an excavation in 2019. Previous records for the oldest wooden structure dated back approximately 9,000 years, making this find significantly older.

Preserving ancient wood is a challenge due to its tendency to rot and leave minimal trace for the historical record. However, the high water level at Kalambo Falls is believed to have contributed to the exceptional preservation of the structure over the centuries.

The researchers were able to accurately determine the age of the wooden structure using a new dating method called luminescence dating. By measuring the last time minerals were exposed to sunlight, they discovered that the structure is at least 476,000 years old.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the capabilities and technological advancements of our ancient ancestors. It also indicates that early humans possessed imagination and skills necessary to construct complex wooden structures long before Homo sapiens emerged.

Източници:

– Природен вестник