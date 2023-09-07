Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Изхвърляне на боклука: Сателитът Aeolus се потапя на Земята при контролирано повторно влизане

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 7, 2023
Изхвърляне на боклука: Сателитът Aeolus се потапя на Земята при контролирано повторно влизане

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a new animation showcasing the final moments of the Aeolus spacecraft as it made its controlled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. The animation, created using the last eight images taken by the satellite, shows the spacecraft tumbling and burning up in a fiery demise. These images were captured by the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA), a space observation radar in Germany.

Aeolus had been orbiting Earth for five years, measuring the planet’s winds on a global scale. However, the satellite was running out of fuel and was being pulled down by gravity and atmospheric drag. In a unique effort to combat the growing issue of space debris, ESA implemented an assisted reentry for the satellite.

The reentry involved a series of maneuvers that lowered Aeolus’ orbit from approximately 199 miles to just 75 miles above Earth. At 2:40 p.m. ET, the satellite became a fireball, falling through Earth’s atmosphere. ESA’s Space Debris Office tracked its final descent.

The controlled reentry of Aeolus demonstrates sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations. The mission team stayed with the satellite for as long as possible, guiding its return and ensuring responsible disposal. As Tommaso Parrinello, Aeolus mission manager, stated, “these images are our final farewell to the mission we all miss, but whose legacy lives on.”

This controlled reentry of a spacecraft is a significant step towards mitigating space debris and ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities.

Източник: ESA (Европейска космическа агенция)

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Ракета SLS се счита за „недостъпна“ от служители на НАСА, разкрива правителствен доклад

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

Каменни сфероиди, изработени от древни човешки предци, находки от проучване

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Астрономи откриват огромен „балон от галактики“, датиращ от Големия взрив

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Ракета SLS се счита за „недостъпна“ от служители на НАСА, разкрива правителствен доклад

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Статии

The Role of Mobile POS Terminals in the Digital Transformation of North American Retail

Септември 8, 2023 0 Коментари
Технологии

Разпространение на BBC Studios: Търговско подразделение на British Broadcasting Corporation

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Брилянтен аркаден състезател, който надминава очакванията

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари