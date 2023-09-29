Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Мистерията на приказните кръгове: скорошни пробиви и открития

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 29, 2023
Мистерията на приказните кръгове: скорошни пробиви и открития

Fairy circles, those intriguing circular patches found in arid landscapes, have long puzzled scientists. Recently, researchers have made a significant breakthrough by discovering these enigmatic formations in 250 new locations across 15 different countries. Fairy circles are unusual natural phenomena characterized by circular patches or rings devoid of vegetation in the center, often surrounded by lush grass or vegetation on the outskirts. The exact cause of fairy circles has been a subject of ongoing research and debate.

In a recent study, artificial intelligence was employed to analyze satellite images, resulting in the identification of 263 sites resembling fairy circles. Understanding their ecological impact and the environmental factors driving their distribution is of utmost importance. Previous research has proposed that fairy circles are a result of dead Euphorbia species sap, specifically a toxic species called milk bushes. Sandy soils in Namibia, known for their limited water-holding capacity, create a hydraulically connected landscape where Euphorbia plants struggle to obtain water and nutrients. This leads to the release of water-repelling sap upon their death, hindering the growth of other plants and leaving barren circular patches.

The captivating appearance of fairy circles has inspired various cultural interpretations, including theories that attribute their origins to fairies or supernatural beings. However, scientific study continues to shed light on the true cause of this phenomenon. While significant progress has been made in unraveling the mystery of fairy circles, these captivating natural formations continue to fascinate scientists and nature enthusiasts worldwide.

Източници:
– Reuters via News 18
– University of Pretoria and ITMO University.

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

Учените разработват техника за модифициране на РНК вирусни геноми с помощта на режещи ензими и ензими за възстановяване на РНК

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота
наука

Самовъзстановяване на синтетични диаманти, открито при стайна температура

Септември 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
наука

НАСА спира изследването на проби от астероид Бену поради необясним черен прах

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Мистерията на приказните кръгове: скорошни пробиви и открития

Септември 29, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Учените разработват техника за модифициране на РНК вирусни геноми с помощта на режещи ензими и ензими за възстановяване на РНК

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари
наука

Самовъзстановяване на синтетични диаманти, открито при стайна температура

Септември 29, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
наука

НАСА спира изследването на проби от астероид Бену поради необясним черен прах

Септември 29, 2023 Габриел Бота 0 Коментари