Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Пригответе се за невероятно шоу на Северното сияние

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 26, 2023
Пригответе се за невероятно шоу на Северното сияние

Get ready for an incredible celestial show because the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are predicted to be more visible in the next 18 months than they have been in the past 20 years. Scientists are expecting this celestial phenomenon to not only appear more frequently but also to be viewable from a wider area, increasing your chances of witnessing this awe-inspiring natural wonder in the sky.

According to Mark Miesch, a research scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), skywatchers are extremely excited about these predictions. But how exactly can experts forecast northern lights activity? The answer lies in sunspots, dark areas on the sun’s surface that indicate the likelihood of sightings of the aurora borealis on Earth.

Since 2022, there has been a noticeable increase in sunspot activity, which is why scientists believe that the next 18 months will provide an excellent opportunity to witness the northern lights. Sunspots are indicators of the sun’s magnetic activity, which can affect the Earth’s magnetic field and create the conditions necessary for the aurora borealis to occur.

So, keep your eyes on the skies over the next year and a half and get ready to behold one of nature’s most awe-inspiring displays. The increased visibility and wider viewing range make this a unique chance to experience the beauty and magic of the northern lights. Don’t miss out on this incredible celestial phenomenon!

Източници: NBC News

By Мамфо Бреша

Свързани Post

наука

Дивите азиатски слонове демонстрират забележителни способности за решаване на проблеми

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Предстоящи звездни партита за гледане на слънчевото затъмнение

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Астронавтът на НАСА Франк Рубио се завръща на Земята след рекорден престой в космоса

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Дивите азиатски слонове демонстрират забележителни способности за решаване на проблеми

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Предстоящи звездни партита за гледане на слънчевото затъмнение

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Астронавтът на НАСА Франк Рубио се завръща на Земята след рекорден престой в космоса

Септември 28, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Астронавтът на НАСА и руските космонавти се завръщат на Земята след продължителен престой в космоса

Септември 27, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари