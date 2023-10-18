Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

наука

Удивителен изглед на пръстеновидно слънчево затъмнение, заснето от сателит GOES-16

ByРобърт Андрю

Октомври 18, 2023
Удивителен изглед на пръстеновидно слънчево затъмнение, заснето от сателит GOES-16

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-16 (GOES-16), also known as GOES-East, provided a stunning glimpse of the annular solar eclipse from space. As part of the advanced GOES-R series, this satellite plays a crucial role in gathering data on various atmospheric, hydrologic, oceanic, climatic, solar, and space phenomena.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, but is positioned at or near its farthest point from Earth. Consequently, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun, resulting in a mesmerizing effect known as the “ring of fire.”

The recent eclipse traced a path from the U.S. Pacific Northwest, traversing over California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. It continued its journey across parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before concluding at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

Utilizing its high spatial and temporal resolution imagery, GOES-16 captured remarkable images of the Moon’s shadow moving across the Western US. This captivating spectacle was visible from Oregon to Texas, allowing for a detailed observation of the rare annular solar eclipse.

The astonishing visual display serves as a prelude to the upcoming total solar eclipse scheduled to occur in six months. On April 8, 2024, the Moon will occupy the perfect distance from Earth to completely cover the Sun, creating a breathtaking celestial phenomenon. This event will sweep across Mexico, the eastern half of the United States, and Canada, captivating viewers with its awe-inspiring beauty.

Източници:
– National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA): GOES-16 Satellite
– ScienceNews: “Images show annular solar eclipse moving across US”

By Робърт Андрю

Свързани Post

наука

НАСА празнува 40-ата годишнина от дебюта на космическата совалка Дискавъри

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю
наука

Изследователи откриват огромен дълбоководен басейн със саламура без кислород

Октомври 19, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
наука

Мистериозен бум в Мелбърн Смята се, че е метеорит

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

НАСА празнува 40-ата годишнина от дебюта на космическата совалка Дискавъри

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Изследователи откриват огромен дълбоководен басейн със саламура без кислород

Октомври 19, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
наука

Мистериозен бум в Мелбърн Смята се, че е метеорит

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
наука

Готови ли сме за следващата слънчева буря?

Октомври 19, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари