Марсоходът Perseverance на НАСА генерира кислород на Марс

ByМамфо Бреша

Септември 7, 2023
NASA’s Perseverance rover mission has achieved a major milestone by successfully generating oxygen on the surface of Mars. The rover relied on the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) to convert the carbon dioxide-rich Martian atmosphere into breathable oxygen. This breakthrough has significant implications for future manned missions to the Red Planet.

MOXIE, a small instrument aboard the Perseverance rover, essentially acts as a pilot plant for producing oxygen. It uses a process called solid oxide electrolysis to separate oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules. The carbon dioxide is taken from the Martian atmosphere, and then the oxygen is created through a heated process.

The successful generation of oxygen on Mars is a crucial step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the planet. Oxygen is not only vital for astronauts to breathe, but it is also an important component of propellant for rockets. Being able to produce oxygen using resources available on Mars means that future missions can rely less on supplies from Earth, making them more independent and cost-effective.

However, MOXIE is currently only designed to produce small amounts of oxygen as a proof-of-concept. It is capable of producing about 10 grams of oxygen per hour, which is equivalent to roughly 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for an astronaut. Scaling up the technology to meet the oxygen demands of a manned mission will require further development and refinement.

The successful demonstration of MOXIE’s capabilities on Mars brings us one step closer to human exploration of the Red Planet. This milestone achievement not only validates the feasibility of producing oxygen on Mars but also opens up possibilities for other in-situ resource utilization experiments that can support future colonization efforts.

